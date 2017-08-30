E-LB Cross Country team finished the first meet strong
August 30, 2017
By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton Cross Country team ran in the Deubrook, South Dakota invitational meet last Saturday, Aug. 26. Fourteen E-LB runners competed and finished strong, according to Coach Mark Harming.
In the boys varsity meet, all four of E-LB’s runners placed in the top 20 ranks…
There were two girls running in the varsity girls’ meet. Callie Otkin finished the meet with a time of 26:35 and Marie Robbins finished with a time of 30:09. “Varsity girls Marie Robbins and Callie Otkin both had good runs,” Coach Harming stated.
