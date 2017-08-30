Elks stomped the Raiders
August 30, 2017
The Elks’ No. 18 Devin Sopko moved the ball downfield toward the end zone.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Elks brought home their first victory of the season last Friday, Aug. 25. The Elks stomped the ORR Raiders at Ramona, South Dakota, 40-28.
Taryn Krog and Caleb Goertz led the defensive game. Krog offered six tackles, six assists, and a quarterback sack…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off