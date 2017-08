Will Worth enjoyed the carnival rides at the fair.



Wyatt Osland won the 8-9-year-old boys division of the Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull.



Bath time! It’s important for fair presenters to keep their livestock looking their best. Pictured is Hannah Krog washing her cattle.

For more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal. There will be more in next week’s Souvenir Issue.