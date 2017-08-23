Girls fastpitch team travels to Austin for tournament



Third Baseman Gabriel Buckridge getting the sign.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, the Lake Benton 16U Girls Fastpitch Team traveled to Austin to participate in the Minnesota Sports Federation State Fast­pitch Tournament.

The first pool play game saw Lake Benton face off against Medford. In typical Lake Benton style, choosing to bat first, the girls would strike first plating four runs in the top of the first inning with a leadoff walk from Gab­by Buckridge followed by hits from Adrianna John­son, Sydney Thompson, Kaija Welter and Makayla Shriver…

Submitted by Jerid Johnson, coach

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.