Oct. 23, 1931 – Aug. 18, 2017

Glyde Knudson, Jr., age 85 of Lake Benton, died Friday, Aug. 18 at the Good Samaritan Communi­ties of Pipestone. Funeral service is Saturday, Aug. 26, 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 25, 4-8 p.m. at the church, with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Burial will take place in Memorial Hill Cemetery in Lake Benton following the service. Arrangements are with the Hartquist Funeral Home-Utoft Johansen Cha­pel in Lake Benton. Please visit www.hartquistfuner­al.com to sign an online registry and read the full obituary.

Glyde Knudson, Jr. was born Oct. 23, 1931 to Glyde Sr. and Gladys (Johnson) Knudson in Fountain Prai­rie Township, Pipestone. He grew up on the fam­ily farms in Verdi and Elk­ton, South Dakota. Glyde graduated from Brook­ings High School in 1949. Following his education he continued to help the family farming. On June 3, 1951 Glyde was united in marriage to Virginia Bain at the Methodist Church in Elkton, South Dakota. Their union was blessed with four children, Mike, Cheryl, Scott, and Kevin, and 66 years of marriage together. The couple was self-employed in dairy farming and raised their family in communities near Elkton, West Concord, and Lake Benton. In 1976 they moved into Lake Benton at which time Glyde was employed at John Deere Implement in Pipestone. From 1978 to 1984 he worked for Rural Water in Lincol nCounty, from 1984 to 1996 he worked for Ramsdale Incorporated, and from 1997 to 2012 he worked for Farmer’s Plant Food until his retirement in 2012. In July 2016 Glyde became a resident of Good Samaritan Society in Pip­estone. Glyde died there Friday, Aug. 18 at the age of 85 years.

Glyde was a member of the United Methodist Church and joined Grace Lutheran Church in 1973. He had served in the life of the congregation as usher and on church council. He was also a member of Lake Benton Lions Club. He en­joyed horseback riding, fishing, travel, hunting, his life of farming, watch­ing the Minnesota Vikings, playing cards, coffee and dice with the guys, par­ticipating in Saddle Horse Celebration, and especially time spent with his family and family events.

Glyde is lovingly remem­bered by his wife Virginia of Lake Benton; his chil­dren—Mike (and Wanda) Knudson of Emily, Cheryl (and Brian) Hanson of Coon Rapids, Scott (and Brenda) Knudson of Lake Benton, and Kevin Knud­son (and Kirk Monpas) of Minnetonka; six grand­children—Jennifer, Jenna, Kristin, Carrie, Jessie and Colton; ten great-grand­children—Lillie, Payton, Owen, Ben, Liam, Linnea, Tate, Connor, Logan and Julia.

Glyde was preceded in death by his parents Glyde Sr. and Gladys, brother Dale, and granddaughter Angela Hanson Kicker.

Blessed and eternal be the memory of Glyde Knudson, Jr.