Homecoming events begin this Thursday



Elkton-Lake Benton High School students have chosen their Homecoming Royalty candidates for 2017. They are, from left to right in front, Abygail Landsman, Samantha Schindler and Marie Robbins; in back are Blaine Hefti, Hunter Nielsen and Caleb Goertz. Coronation will be Thursday, Aug. 31.

By Shelly Finzen

Elkton-Lake Benton Homecoming Week is scheduled for Sept. 5-8. Homecoming Coronation will be held Thursday, Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m. in the North Gym. The candidates are Samantha Schindler, Marie Robbins, Abygail Landsman, Blaine Hefti, Caleb Goertz, and Hunter Nielsen.

Students may show support for the teams and dress up for Spirit Week…

