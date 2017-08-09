Jan. 28, 1928 – Aug. 4, 2017

Mass of Christian Buri­al for Irene Fehl, age 89 of Elkton, South Dakota, will be Thursday, Aug. 10, 10:30 a.m. at St. Gen­evieve Catholic Church in Lake Benton. Visitation is Wednesday, 4-7:30 p.m. with prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. Genevieve Cath­olic Church. Burial will be in St. Genevieve Catholic Cemetery in Lake Benton.

She died Friday, Aug. 4 at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Arrangements are pro­vided by Hartquist Funer­al Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Lake Benton. Send on-line condolences at www.hartquistfuneral. com.

Irene Cecelia (Wichern) Fehl was born Jan. 28, 1928 to John and Edna (Miller) Wichern on the family farm near Tyler and was baptized into the Catholic Church. She at­tended country school and Tyler High School, gradu­ating in 1946. On Feb. 3, 1951 Irene and Morris Fehl were united in mar­riage and moved onto the Fehl homestead near Lake Benton, where they had resided since. Their mar­riage was blessed with 10 children and 66 years of life together. Irene passed away suddenly after a brief illness on Friday, Aug. 4 at the age of 89 years, six months and seven days.

Irene grew up helping on the farm, milking dairy cows by hand. After high school she worked as a teller at the bank in Tyler. Much of her life was spent raising her family and in the barn caring for her “pet” Holstein herd, which she named and often spoiled with extra feed.

In the early years, Irene and Morris liked dancing at the Showboat Ballroom, especially polka and the jitterbug. Many hours were spent canning and tending to flowers and vegetables in her garden. She enjoyed watching her children’s and grandchildren’s sport­ing events, always sitting in the front with her pop­corn and Bobcat seat, and she loved (but at the same time hated) watching the Minnesota Vikings.

Irene was a member of St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lake Benton where she was active in the CCW, serving as trea­surer for many years, and always looked forward to her time with the ladies in the Quilting Group. She served on the Lake Benton School Board for 17 years, the Dollars for Scholars committee and was a mem­ber of the Happy Day Club for, as Morris stated, what seemed like “forever.”

Irene loved to visit with people; there was no such thing as a “quick trip” into town for her. The conver­sations were straightfor­ward and unfiltered, which always produced a laugh or two. She loved and pro­tected her family—a true mother—and will be sadly missed.

Irene is lovingly remem­bered by her husband Morris; five sons—Steven (Billie) of Oviedo, Florida, Gary (Becky) of Greendale, Wisconsin, Randy (Lori) of Glenwood, Iowa, Tom (Robin) of Omaha, Ne­braska, and Jeffrey of Lake Benton; three daughters— Sherry Fehl of Lake Ben­ton, Teresa (Bill) Bunkers of Lake Benton, and Jea­nette (Jayson) Kirmeier of Chanhassen; 18 grandchil­dren— Greg (Shaun) Fehl, Matthew (Nelmari) Fehl, Sarah (Jeff) Ross, Joshua (Jessica) Fehl, Zachary Fehl, Paul (Stephanie) Fehl, Jim Fehl, Joe Fehl, John (Jing) Fehl, Megan (Nick) Jopson, Mike Fehl, Levi (Katie) Bunkers, Drew Bunkers, Dannica (Blake) Hoffman, Brittany Bunkers, Casey Fehl, Sydney Kirmeier and Jack Kirmeier; 21 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marge Taveirne of Tyler and Helen (Joe) Murphy of Bloomington; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Richard and Jerry; a grandson, Derek; a great-grandson, William; her brother, John Wichern; and two sisters, Dorothy (Glen) Hansen and Mary (Bob) Judge.

Blessed be her memory.