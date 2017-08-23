Jorgensen hired as special education teacher
August 23, 2017
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton School Board met for their regular meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 16. The minutes of the previous meeting and the claims against the school were reviewed and approved.
The board approved the pay rates for non-certified and substitute staff members for the 2017-2018 school year. An increase in the paraprofessional pay scale was approved.
The board approved the contract with Bethany Jorgensen, who was hired as a non-licensed community expert. As part of the contract, the district will pay for a portion of Jorgensen’s tuition to become a certified special education instructor.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, School | Comments Off