Jorgensen hired as special education teacher

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton School Board met for their regu­lar meeting on Wednes­day, Aug. 16. The minutes of the previous meeting and the claims against the school were reviewed and approved.

The board approved the pay rates for non-certified and substitute staff mem­bers for the 2017-2018 school year. An increase in the paraprofessional pay scale was approved.

The board approved the contract with Bethany Jorgensen, who was hired as a non-licensed com­munity expert. As part of the contract, the district will pay for a portion of Jorgensen’s tuition to be­come a certified special education instructor.

