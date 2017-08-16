Lake Benton Area Foundation awarded grants



The Lake Benton Cemetery Association received a grant of $200 from the Lake Benton Area Foundation to be used toward weed control and cemetery maintenance. Pictured from left are Roger Rudebusch, Mary Caraway and Darcy Miller.

The Lake Benton Area Foundation was recently awarded a $2,500 grant from the Southwest Ini­tiative Foundation (SWIF) for a partnership with the Lake Benton Volunteers for Education.

The grant is to be used to help develop and grow the After School and Sum­mer Rec programs at the Lake Benton School by expanding the budget for nutritious snacks and more equipment for edu­cational, safe and healthy activities for the students participating in the pro­gram.

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.



Darcy Miller (left) and Mary Caraway (right) of the Lake Benton Area Foundation presented a grant of $1,100 to Mary Nordmeyer (center). The funds will be used to support the Lake Benton After School Program.