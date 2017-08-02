Lake Benton Area Historical Society provides trips through time with events
Summer is flying by, too fast for many folks. But we still have a local celebration coming up, the 19th annual Benton-Fremont/ Te Tonka Ha Rendezvous on Aug. 4-6 at the Hole-in-the-Mountain County Park. Come enjoy the rich history of our local area and take a trip through time, right here in Lake Benton. The free event is open to the public and will feature many area artisans and entertainers. Come out and view historic demonstrations and enjoy local entertainment. Bring your entire family for this fun-filled weekend.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.