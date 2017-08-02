Lake Benton Area Historical Society provides trips through time with events

Summer is flying by, too fast for many folks. But we still have a local celebra­tion coming up, the 19th annual Benton-Fremont/ Te Tonka Ha Rendezvous on Aug. 4-6 at the Hole-in-the-Mountain County Park. Come enjoy the rich history of our local area and take a trip through time, right here in Lake Benton. The free event is open to the public and will feature many area artisans and entertainers. Come out and view historic dem­onstrations and enjoy lo­cal entertainment. Bring your entire family for this fun-filled weekend.

