Lake Benton Elementary sets up for a bright school year



Lake Benton Elementary Principal Dale Weegman, center, welcomed students and staff to the first day of school dressed as the pre-eclipse sun on Monday.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton Elementary School, in partnership with the Lake Benton Volunteers for Education and the Chamber of Commerce, hosted the annual open house on Thursday, Aug. 17. The event began with a welcoming address given by Principal Dale Weegman. Weegman commented that “the entire solar system would celebrate Lake Benton Elementary by having a solar eclipse on the first day of school.” …

