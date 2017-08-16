Lake Benton girls are 12U Fastpitch champs



The girls won four games in a row during the regional playoffs to become the Regional 12U Champions. Pictured left to right in front are Sydney Boersma, Tristin Basham, Kayla Goertz, Emily Robbins, Rachael Krog, Dashia Warren, Ella Crofutt and Trinity Brody; in back are Sydney Pierce, Tori Brody, Coach Adam Stein, Isabella Miranda, Kailyn Drietz, Sable Christensen, Coach Chuck Remund and Coach Dan Robbins.

