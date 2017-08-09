Lake Benton police report: Firearms Safety Course offered
August 9, 2017
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Police Chief Tony Sievert presented the July Police Report at the Aug. 7 City Council meeting. In his report, Sievert reported that the Lake Benton Police Department (LBPD) received reimbursement funds for three vests that the City of Lake Benton purchased. The total of the reimbursement was $1,222.55.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, Government | Comments Off