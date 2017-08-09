Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club hosts fish fry for Benton Valley Manor

August 9, 2017

The Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club treated Benton Valley Manor residents to a fish dinner on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Ila Christensen

On Saturday, Aug. 5, the tenants of Benton Valley Manor were treated to a perch and walleye fish fry in the dining room. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Fisher­ies supplied the fish while completing a survey in Lake Benton Lake. Mem­bers of the Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club pre­pared the food, consisting of fish, potato salad, fruit salad, chips, dinner rolls, and bars.

Fish fry cooks Walter Takeda (left) and Tom Christensen enjoy a rest after preparing the fish for 17 Benton Valley Manor residents.

