Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club hosts fish fry for Benton Valley Manor
August 9, 2017
The Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club treated Benton Valley Manor residents to a fish dinner on Saturday, Aug. 5.
Ila Christensen
On Saturday, Aug. 5, the tenants of Benton Valley Manor were treated to a perch and walleye fish fry in the dining room. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Fisheries supplied the fish while completing a survey in Lake Benton Lake. Members of the Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club prepared the food, consisting of fish, potato salad, fruit salad, chips, dinner rolls, and bars.
Fish fry cooks Walter Takeda (left) and Tom Christensen enjoy a rest after preparing the fish for 17 Benton Valley Manor residents.