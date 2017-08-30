Lake Benton turbines part of $80 million turbine refurbishment

ALLETE Clean Energy, a wholly-owned subsid­iary of ALLETE Inc. (NYSE: ALE), today announced a strategic initiative to re­furbish 385 wind turbines at three wind farms in Minnesota and Iowa.

The project includes re­placing select blades, gear­boxes and generators on turbines at the Lake Ben­ton wind site in Lincoln County, Minnesota, and the Storm Lake I and II wind sites in Buena Vista and Cherokee counties, Iowa. The project will improve turbine performance and reliability, generate fed­eral production tax credits at each site and support the renewal of power sale agreements at the Storm Lake sites…

