Lake Benton turbines part of $80 million turbine refurbishment
August 30, 2017
ALLETE Clean Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ALLETE Inc. (NYSE: ALE), today announced a strategic initiative to refurbish 385 wind turbines at three wind farms in Minnesota and Iowa.
The project includes replacing select blades, gearboxes and generators on turbines at the Lake Benton wind site in Lincoln County, Minnesota, and the Storm Lake I and II wind sites in Buena Vista and Cherokee counties, Iowa. The project will improve turbine performance and reliability, generate federal production tax credits at each site and support the renewal of power sale agreements at the Storm Lake sites…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off