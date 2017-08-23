LCEDC asks county for increase in their 2018 budget
Vince Robinson and John Engels, representing the Lincoln County Enterprise Development Corporation (LCEDC), spoke to the Lincoln County Commissioners last Tuesday providing an update on LCEDC activities and presenting their 2018 budget request.
By Tammy Mathison
hendrickspioneer@gmail. com
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners heard from Vince Robinson and John Engels, representing the Lincoln County Enterprise Development Corporation (LCEDC). They reviewed the projects and services provided by the LCEDC and their importance, and where staff time is spent. Robinson presented the 2018 budget request of $58,000. Last year’s budget request was $52,000, but the board kept the amount appropriation at $45,000. Robinson and Engels explained that the LCEDC’s reserves are depleted, and they would like the Board of Commissioners to consider appropriating the requested amount. The Board of Commissioners is currently reviewing the budget for 2018, and took the request under consideration.
Robinson requested the approval of the submission of the Hole-in-the-Mountain Master Plan, which was approved by unanimous consent.
