Local teen tours Europe



Alexis Christensen brought the Valley Journal along as she traveled Europe playing her flute and singing with Voyagers International.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

For many people, trav­eling the world is just a dream. For others, per­forming outside of a local venue is unheard of. For Alexis Christensen, a local sophomore in high school, traveling Europe to per­form the music she loves was a dream come true.

During the summer months, Christensen trav­eled to London, England; Paris, France; Crans-Mon­tana, Switzerland; Vaduz, Liechtenstein; Seefeld, Austria; Venice, Italy; Rothenburg ob der Tau­ber, Germany; and Athens, Greece. While on her trip, she performed flute and voice with Voyagers Inter­national.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.