Local teen tours Europe
Alexis Christensen brought the Valley Journal along as she traveled Europe playing her flute and singing with Voyagers International.
By Shelly Finzen
For many people, traveling the world is just a dream. For others, performing outside of a local venue is unheard of. For Alexis Christensen, a local sophomore in high school, traveling Europe to perform the music she loves was a dream come true.
During the summer months, Christensen traveled to London, England; Paris, France; Crans-Montana, Switzerland; Vaduz, Liechtenstein; Seefeld, Austria; Venice, Italy; Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany; and Athens, Greece. While on her trip, she performed flute and voice with Voyagers International.
