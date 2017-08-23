Locals escaped the Escape Room last week



The Mobile Escape Room visited Lake Benton on Tuesday of last week.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Lake Benton had some unusu­al visitors on Tuesday, Aug. 16. A mobile Escape Room, sponsored by Kinner and Company, came to town. A few local groups and individuals were invited to try to escape the Escape Room.

So what is an escape room? Wikipedia describes it as, “a physical adventure game in which players solve a series of puzzles using clues, hints and strategy to complete the objec­tives at hand. Players are given a set time limit to unveil the se­cret plot which is hidden within the rooms. Escape rooms are in­spired by escape-the-room–style video games.”

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.