New superintendent Ann Wendorff hired at Lake Benton Elementary



Ann Wendorff joined the Lake Benton Elementary School administration team in mid-July.

By Shelly Finzen

Lake Benton Elementary School has a new face around. Following Superintendent Lu­ther Onken’s retirement, Ann Wendorff has been hired to serve as the new part-time su­perintendent for Lake Benton School. The Journal spoke to Wendorff recently.

Wendorff is married to Ron and has a daughter, Megan, and a son, Mitchell. Megan current­ly teaches in Pipestone. Mitch­ell is married to Tehani and has a son, Lincoln. Wendorff enjoys traveling, biking, swimming, watching sporting events, and attending concerts and the theater. She is originally from Gaylord.

