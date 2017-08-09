New superintendent Ann Wendorff hired at Lake Benton Elementary
Ann Wendorff joined the Lake Benton Elementary School administration team in mid-July.
By Shelly Finzen
Lake Benton Elementary School has a new face around. Following Superintendent Luther Onken’s retirement, Ann Wendorff has been hired to serve as the new part-time superintendent for Lake Benton School. The Journal spoke to Wendorff recently.
Wendorff is married to Ron and has a daughter, Megan, and a son, Mitchell. Megan currently teaches in Pipestone. Mitchell is married to Tehani and has a son, Lincoln. Wendorff enjoys traveling, biking, swimming, watching sporting events, and attending concerts and the theater. She is originally from Gaylord.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.