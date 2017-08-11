One Book/One County Read at the Lincoln County libraries

By Shelly Finzen

Lake Benton Public

Library Director

Calling all WWII histo­ry buffs (and those who just want to learn more about the time period)— the Lincoln County Pub­lic Libraries, which in­clude Tyler, Lake Benton, Ivanhoe and Siverson (Hendricks), would like to invite you to join us for the One Book/One County Read.

One Book/One County Read is an opportunity for Lincoln County resi­dents to share experienc­es by reading the same novel and attending a variety of special pro­grams and events.

