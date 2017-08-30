Parents Night held on the Elks’ football field Friday
August 30, 2017
Elkton’s No. 57 Roberto Penaloza takes down a Hawk at the Aug. 18 game.
By Shelly Finzen
The 2017 Elkton-Lake Benton football season opened on Friday, Aug. 18 with a game against the Coleman-Egan Hawks. The Hawks defeated the Elks, 34-6. Before the game began, parents of the football players and cheerleaders were honored for their support.
The Elks started the game strong, with the defense holding the Hawks scoreless during the first quarter…
