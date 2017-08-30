Parents Night held on the Elks’ football field Friday



Elkton’s No. 57 Roberto Penaloza takes down a Hawk at the Aug. 18 game.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The 2017 Elkton-Lake Benton football season opened on Friday, Aug. 18 with a game against the Coleman-Egan Hawks. The Hawks defeated the Elks, 34-6. Before the game be­gan, parents of the football players and cheerleaders were honored for their support.

The Elks started the game strong, with the de­fense holding the Hawks scoreless during the first quarter…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.



The Elks prevented the Hawks from scoring during the first quarter.