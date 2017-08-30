Parents Night held on the Elks’ football field Friday

August 30, 2017

Elkton’s No. 57 Roberto Penaloza takes down a Hawk at the Aug. 18 game.

By Shelly Finzen
The 2017 Elkton-Lake Benton football season opened on Friday, Aug. 18 with a game against the Coleman-Egan Hawks. The Hawks defeated the Elks, 34-6. Before the game be­gan, parents of the football players and cheerleaders were honored for their support.
The Elks started the game strong, with the de­fense holding the Hawks scoreless during the first quarter…

The Elks prevented the Hawks from scoring during the first quarter.

