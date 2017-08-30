Saddle Up & Run proceeds awarded to local organizations



Nikki Prosch (right) donated $750 raised from the Saddle Up & Run 5K to the Lake Benton Trails Fund, accepted by Darcy Miller. The group also donated $300 to the #CURE Relay For Life of Lincoln County team.



DeAnn Schindler and Janell DeVries accept a check for $750 from Nikki Prosch on behalf of the Lake Benton Volunteers for Education (LBVE). Prosch and Heidi Thoreson (not pictured) are organizers of the Saddle Up & Run 5K on Saddle Horse weekend. The funds were raised through that event.