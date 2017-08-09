Te Tonka Ha Rendezvous held at Hole-in-the-Mountain County Park



Just as in days past, a whole lot of trading takes place at Te Tonka Ha.



By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The 19th annual Te Tonka Ha Rendezvous and Benton-Fremont Days and fifth annual Tatonka Knap-in and Pickers Paradise was held at Hole-in-the- Mountain County Park Aug. 4-6. A wide variety of vendors, flint knappers, entertainers, reenactors, and flea market vendors were on hand offering goods, food, entertain­ment, and knowledge to event visitors.

Food vendors this year included a sno-cone truck, which was popular with all ages, popcorn, hot dogs, and snacks provided by the local Lake Benton Volunteers for Education and Lake Benton Public Library, a taco truck, and selections of Cold Stone Creamery Ice Cream pro­vided by Lighthouse As­sembly of God Church.

