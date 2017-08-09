Te Tonka Ha Rendezvous held at Hole-in-the-Mountain County Park
Just as in days past, a whole lot of trading takes place at Te Tonka Ha.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The 19th annual Te Tonka Ha Rendezvous and Benton-Fremont Days and fifth annual Tatonka Knap-in and Pickers Paradise was held at Hole-in-the- Mountain County Park Aug. 4-6. A wide variety of vendors, flint knappers, entertainers, reenactors, and flea market vendors were on hand offering goods, food, entertainment, and knowledge to event visitors.
Food vendors this year included a sno-cone truck, which was popular with all ages, popcorn, hot dogs, and snacks provided by the local Lake Benton Volunteers for Education and Lake Benton Public Library, a taco truck, and selections of Cold Stone Creamery Ice Cream provided by Lighthouse Assembly of God Church.
For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off