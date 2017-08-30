Aug. 30, 1930 – Aug. 24, 2017

Memorial service for Wanda Nordmeyer, age 86 of Lake Benton, was Mon­day, Aug. 28, 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Visitation was Sunday, Aug. 27, 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., all at GraceLutheranChurch in LakeBenton. Interment was private. Arrangements are provided by Hartquist Fu­neral Home, Utoft-Johans­en Chapel. On-line details may be found at www.hartquistfuneral.com

Wanda Maxine Nord­meyer was born Aug. 30, 1930 to Arnt and Nettie (Ruen) Larson in Tyler.She was baptized and con­firmed at First English Lu­theran Church in Tyler. Her faith shaped her attitude and actions throughout her life and she has passed her trust in God and those Christian values on to her children and grandchil­dren.

She grew up in Tyler and graduated from Tyler High School in 1948. She went to teacher’s training and taught in a country school near Tyler. On Oct 7, 1950 Wanda married Eldon Nor­dmeyer. Their union was blessed with 62 years of life together and five chil­dren. The couple farmed near Lake Benton until 1972 when they moved to their Lakeview Street home in Lake Benton. She worked at Lake Benton School until she purchased and operated the Valley V Store in Lake Benton. The store was known for Wan­da’s custom embroidery.

Eldon passed away Oct. 23, 2012. Although this changed her life and she missed him greatly, she carried on as she contin­ued to live in Lake Ben­ton. On Thursday, Aug. 24 Wanda died peacefully with family at her side at her daughter’s home in Redwood Falls, six days before her 87th birthday.She described herself as the last leaf on the tree, as she was the last of her sib­lings and cousins. What a reunion they must be hav­ing now!

Those who knew and loved her would tell you she enjoyed fishing, danc­ing, playing cards, holi­days and reunions with family, watching birds and wildlife, and spending time with friends. She had a sweet tooth and started every day with coffee and chocolate. She’d best be described as kind and self­less.

Wanda is lovingly re­membered by her chil­dren— Peggy Schwarz of Knoxville, Tennessee, Nancy (Gale) Wilson of Sheridan, Woming, Jane Nordmeyer of Minneapo­lis, James (Sandy) Nord­meyer of Dayton, and Joan (Dan) Koster of Redwood Falls; 10 grandchildren— Michelle (Bill) Scoby, Jen­nifer (Heath) Harden, Kelly Krantz, Jason Wilson, Zachary (Samantha Ol­son) Krog, Amber (Brian) Stuart, Brooks (Sherri Bloomquist) Nordmeyer, Jackson (Sarah) Koster, Bailey (Justin) Theis, and Alec Koster; and 11 great-grandchildren— Bridgette (Jordan Bennett)Schwarz, Alex Sensing, Brandon Krantz, Dakota Scoby, Trey Scoby, Louis Stu­art, Miles Stuart, Brianna Bloomquist, Lillietta Lyn­gstad, Harriet Krog and Kason Koster.

She was preceded in death by her husband El­don, her parents Arnt and Nettie, and her siblings Alan Larson, Martin Lar­son, Norma Nielsen, Erma Olson, Lue Hoiland and infant twins Alvin and Ber­tha Larson.

Blessed be her memory.