Why are schools going peanut free?
August 30, 2017
By Shelly Finzen
Lake Benton Elementary School recently announced that they will not serve peanuts or peanut products to students during the 2017-2018 school year. This has created some questions and controversy in town. The most common question is why is a peanut allergy a bigger deal than any other food allergy. To help people understand the situation better, this reporter did some research.
Both the Minnesota Department of Education and the United States Department of Education place severe food allergies on the list of potential disabilities affecting students and requiring special accommodations…
