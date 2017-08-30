Why are schools going peanut free?

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Lake Benton Elemen­tary School recently an­nounced that they will not serve peanuts or pea­nut products to students during the 2017-2018 school year. This has cre­ated some questions and controversy in town. The most common question is why is a peanut al­lergy a bigger deal than any other food allergy. To help people understand the situation better, this reporter did some re­search.

Both the Minnesota Department of Education and the United States De­partment of Education place severe food aller­gies on the list of poten­tial disabilities affecting students and requiring special accommodations…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.