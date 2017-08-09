Wildcats fall short at national championships



The Wildcats played in the national championship game in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Submitted by

Michael Tiedeman

The Buffalo Ridge Wild­cats fell short in the na­tional championship in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday to the Texas Takeover by a score of 37-50. The weather wasn’t perfect for football as there were three lightning stoppages and the game was played through a lot of rain. The rain did not stop the 40 to 50 Wildcat fans who made the six-hour trip to show their support for their team.

The Texas Takeover came into the game with a 30-game win streak and three straight league titles. The Wildcats were the first team to score 37 points against the Take­over in those three sea­sons…

