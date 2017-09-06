Memorial services for Carl Burk, age 75 of Mahtomedi, formerly of Lake Benton, will be Saturday, Oct. 14, 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Memorial visitation is Friday, Oct. 13, 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., all at Grace Lutheran Church. Burial will be private.

He died Aug. 28 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

Arrangements are provided by Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Lake Benton. Send on-line condolences at www.hartquistfuneral.com.

