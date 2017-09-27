Chamber discusses holiday season at regular meeting



The Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce discussed the upcoming holiday season.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Lake Benton’s Chamber of Commerce met for their regular meeting on Tues­day, Sept. 19 at the Heri­tage Center/City Offices. The agenda was short, with only two items list­ed. However, discussion turned to the upcoming holiday season.

The Chamber will again sponsor the Christmas Tree Walk at the Heritage Center. They will sponsor a lighting contest again this year…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.