Christensen Farms to build hog confinement unit near Lake Benton
September 20, 2017
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Christensen Farms, one of the largest family-owned pork producers in Minnesota, will be expanding in the Lake Benton area. As of August 2017, a conditional use permit was awarded to the pork producers to build a new hog confinement unit on Section 13 in Drammen Township. According to Lincoln County Environmental Office Administrator Robert Olsen, the land was purchased by Christensen Farms from Andy Weber and is located approximately five miles northwest of the lake “as the crow flies.”
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off