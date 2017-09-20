Christensen Farms to build hog confinement unit near Lake Benton

By Shelly Finzen

Christensen Farms, one of the largest family-owned pork producers in Minnesota, will be expanding in the Lake Benton area. As of August 2017, a conditional use per­mit was awarded to the pork producers to build a new hog confinement unit on Section 13 in Drammen Township. According to Lincoln County Environmental Office Admin­istrator Robert Olsen, the land was purchased by Christensen Farms from Andy Weber and is located approximately five miles northwest of the lake “as the crow flies.”

