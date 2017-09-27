Christopher Schmitz speaks about inspiration at Lake Benton School



Lake Benton’s fifth and sixth graders heard author Christopher Schmitz speak at the school last Thursday about inspiration and telling stories.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton fifth and sixth grades recently welcomed a special visitor, courtesy of the Southwest Area Multi-county Multi-type International Exchange (SAMMIE) library system and the Lake Benton Public Library. Christopher Schmitz, a Minnesota teen/young adult author and inspirational speaker out of Redwood Falls, spoke to the classes on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Schmitz talked to the students about storytelling and inspiration…

