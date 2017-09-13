Commissioners approve preliminary plat for Shaokatan development

By Tammy Mathison

During the Sept. 5 meeting, Robert Olsen of the Lincoln County Environmental Office spoke to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners regarding a subdivision on Lake Shaokatan. Olsen was requesting the approval of a preliminary plat, as the same had already been approved by the Planning and Zoning Board.

Olsen said the public had a chance for input and questions, with a favorable result. However, there was a question regarding excavating for a boat ramp. Olsen is working with the landowner and coming up with alternatives.

