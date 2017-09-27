Commissioners hear from mayor, city administrator of Hendricks



Hendricks Mayor Julie Hogie and City Administrator David Blees, left, talked to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners last week about the rural dumpsters and recycling site in Hendricks.

By Tammy Mathison

Hendricks City Administrator David Blees and Mayor Julie Hogie attended the Tuesday, Sept. 19 meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners to speak to the commissioners regarding the rural garbage and recycling site located in Hendricks.

Recently, there has been talk at the county level of moving the site back to its original location, to property owned by the county along Hwy. 17 across from NB Golf…

