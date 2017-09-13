DNR and city residents discuss deer problems and solutions at council meeting



More than 20 community members attended the Sept. 5 City Council meeting for an opportunity to voice their concerns over the growing deer population.

By Shelly Finzen

More than 20 Lake Benton city residents were on hand at the Tuesday, Sept. 5 City Council meeting. The residents came for an opportunity to speak out on the rising deer population within city limits and the problems deer are causing, and to hear what the city plans to do about the situation. Wendy Krueger and Amber Knutson of the Marshall branch of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) were also at the meeting to hear the comments.

Jim Viere commented that part of the problem is the city is landlocked by privately-owned land which serves as prime congregating areas for the deer, especially in the winter…

Wendy Krueger, center front, and Amber Knutson, right, of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources were on hand to address concerns of the community about the high deer population that comes into city limits.