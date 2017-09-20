E-LB Cross Country places among top teams in DeSmet



Marie Robbins, the only Lady Elk on the course, ran her personal best time of 28:53.22 in DeSmet, South Dakota on Thursday, Sept. 7.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The E-LB Cross Country team crossed the finish-line as one of the top teams of the DeSmet Invitational Cross Country Meet held in DeSmet, South Dakota. The varsity boys placed fifth overall in the meet.

Marie Robbins, the only varsity Lady Elk to run, fin­ished with a personal best time of 28:53.22…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.