E-LB Cross Country runs at Augustana



Charlie Harming assists Miles Harming with stretching before the run.

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Benton Cross Country runners competed against more than 200 others at the Augustana Twilight Meet on Friday, Sept. 1. This meet only included boys varsity runners.

Miles Harming, an eighth grader, placed highest of his teammates at 95th place. He ran the course in 18:15.34.

