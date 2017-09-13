E-LB junior high teams building skills to bring home the wins
September 13, 2017
By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton junior high sports teams have been busy building skills and trying them out this season. On Tuesday, Sept. 5, the E-LB junior high volleyball team brought home a win. According to Coach Virginia Gebhart, the Lady Elks “played all three sets to pull off the win.” The final scores were 25-11, 15-25, and 15-13.
The E-LB junior high football team had a busy day of games on Saturday, Sept. 9, as they hosted the Junior High Dakota Valley Conference Football Jamboree…
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.