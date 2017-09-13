Elks taken down by Arlington-Lake Preston Badgers 42-14

September 13, 2017

ELB FB DSC_0327
The Elks take down a Badger.

By Shelly Finzen
The Elks faced the Arlington-Lake Preston Badgers for their Homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 8. Although the weather was perfect for a home football game, the Elks were defeated, 42-14.
Devin Sopko led the offense with 17 carries for a total of 134 yards and resulting in the team’s two touchdowns.

ELB cheer DSC_0376
A cheer clinic for elementary students was facilitated by E-LB varsity cheerleaders.

