Elks taken down by Arlington-Lake Preston Badgers 42-14
September 13, 2017
By Shelly Finzen
The Elks faced the Arlington-Lake Preston Badgers for their Homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 8. Although the weather was perfect for a home football game, the Elks were defeated, 42-14.
Devin Sopko led the offense with 17 carries for a total of 134 yards and resulting in the team’s two touchdowns.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.
