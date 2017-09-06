Elkton-Lake Benton Junior High and Junior Varsity Volleyball Teams



Photo courtesy of Trish Van Dyke Photography

This year’s Elkton-Lake Benton Junior Varsity volleyball team members, from left to right, are Alex Sanderson, Brooklyn Nielsen, Trinity Hagen, Emily Miller, McKenna Krog and Emma Kampmann.



The Elkton-Lake Benton Junior High volleyball team members this year are, from left to right in front, Emily Robbins, Kayla Goertz, Rachel Krog, Sydney Boersma and Portia Weishaar; in back are Kinsley Krog, Kailyn Drietz, Aubrey Schindler, Madisyn Nielsen, Sabel Christensen and Isabella Rodriguez.