JV Cross Country competes at the Jesse James meet
September 20, 2017
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Elkton-Lake Benton Junior Varsity Cross Country Team ran in the Jesse James meet on the River Ridge Golf Course in Garretson, South Dakota on Tuesday, Sept. 6. With five runners on the course, the team placed ninth overall.
Caden Grimsrud was the top Elkton-Lake Benton runner, placing 54th out of 113 runners…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off