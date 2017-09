By Shelly Finzen

The Lady Elks added another win to their record on Tuesday, Sept. 5. They bumped, set, and spiked the Colman-Egan Hawks for a win in three sets, 25-21, 25-16, and 25-19.

The Lady Elks bumped the Hawks into submission with Abygail Landsman leading in the digs of the game.

