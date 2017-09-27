Lady Elks stampede the Redmen
The E-LB JV volleyball team stampeded the Estelline Redmen in Lake Benton on Thursday. JV Coach Rikki Delaney said, “The girls did a great job playing against Estelline, especially defensively. There were a few times when I felt we struggled with our hitting, as we need to focus on improving our footwork and timing. I am proud of the way the girls were able to fight through and make adjustments when needed.” The final score of the game was 27-25.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lady Elks met the Estelline Redmen out of South Dakota last week on the Lake Benton School volleyball court. On Thursday, Sept. 21, another victory was added to both the junior varsity and the varsity Lady Elks’ records.
The junior varsity team won their games, with the final set giving the audience alot of excitement…
