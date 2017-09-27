Lady Elks stampede the Redmen



The E-LB JV volleyball team stampeded the Estelline Redmen in Lake Benton on Thursday. JV Coach Rikki Delaney said, “The girls did a great job playing against Estelline, especially defensively. There were a few times when I felt we struggled with our hitting, as we need to focus on improving our footwork and timing. I am proud of the way the girls were able to fight through and make adjustments when needed.” The final score of the game was 27-25.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lady Elks met the Estelline Redmen out of South Dakota last week on the Lake Benton School volleyball court. On Thurs­day, Sept. 21, another vic­tory was added to both the junior varsity and the var­sity Lady Elks’ records.

The junior varsity team won their games, with the final set giving the audi­ence alot of excitement…

