Lady Elks tromp the Flandreau Indians in three
September 27, 2017
The varsity Lady Elks prepare to return the volleyball for a point.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lady Elks faced Flandreau Indian School in a three-set match last Tuesday, Sept. 19. The Lady Elks came out on top, 25-5, 25-7, and 25-12.
Abygail Landsman led the team’s defense with 11 digs. Karlie Christensen put in five digs, while Jesse Busselman and Callie Otkin each made three.
