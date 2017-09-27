Lady Elks tromp the Flandreau Indians in three



The varsity Lady Elks prepare to return the volleyball for a point.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lady Elks faced Flandreau Indian School in a three-set match last Tuesday, Sept. 19. The Lady Elks came out on top, 25-5, 25-7, and 25-12.

Abygail Landsman led the team’s defense with 11 digs. Karlie Christensen put in five digs, while Jesse Busselman and Callie Ot­kin each made three.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.