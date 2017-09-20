Lady Elks win at home in Lake Benton



Karlie Christensen sets up to bump the volleyball while her teammates, No. 11 Jesse Busselman, No. 9 Samantha Schindler, and No. 2 Abygail Landsman, prepare to provide support.

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Ben­ton volleyball team played a home game at the Lake Benton School this past Thursday against the Oldham-Ramona Rutland Raiders. The Lady Elks made it a win in three, 25-13, 25-3, and 25-16.

Abygail Landsman led the team in digs with 13. Landsman also offered two ace serves…

