Lady Elks win at home in Lake Benton
September 20, 2017
Karlie Christensen sets up to bump the volleyball while her teammates, No. 11 Jesse Busselman, No. 9 Samantha Schindler, and No. 2 Abygail Landsman, prepare to provide support.
By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton volleyball team played a home game at the Lake Benton School this past Thursday against the Oldham-Ramona Rutland Raiders. The Lady Elks made it a win in three, 25-13, 25-3, and 25-16.
Abygail Landsman led the team in digs with 13. Landsman also offered two ace serves…
