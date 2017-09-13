Lady Elks win some, lose some



Elkton-Lake Benton Varsity volleyball player Hannah Krog.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Arlington Cardinals blocked the Lady Elks from their victory last week at the Thursday, Sept 7 game. The Cards defeated the Lady Elks in three sets, 25-8, 25-20, and 25-18.

The offense was led by Aubry Wirth with seven kills. Hanah Krog and Bay­lee Jandahl had five kills each…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.