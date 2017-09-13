Lady Elks win some, lose some
September 13, 2017
Elkton-Lake Benton Varsity volleyball player Hannah Krog.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Arlington Cardinals blocked the Lady Elks from their victory last week at the Thursday, Sept 7 game. The Cards defeated the Lady Elks in three sets, 25-8, 25-20, and 25-18.
The offense was led by Aubry Wirth with seven kills. Hanah Krog and Baylee Jandahl had five kills each…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off