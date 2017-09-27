Lake Benton School’s special education department includes several new faces



Lake Benton School’s Special Education Department includes, from left, Cindy Nielsen, Amy Nibbe, Bethany Jorgensen, Ka Finzen and Chandra Prosch. Not pictured is Kim Drietz.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Lake Benton Elementary School has become known in southwest Minnesota as an ex­cellent school. They provide a quality education to all students. Their special education program has been of the school’s biggest assets. With the resignation of Janine Moberg at the end of the 2016-17 school year, the admin­istration searched far and wide for someone to fill her role. Their top candidate ended up being in their own backyard.

Bethany Jorgensen found her passion for students with excep­tional needs when she worked at a youth camp in Novia Scotia, Canada…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.