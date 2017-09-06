Livestock results at the 2017 Minnesota State Fair



Sydney Boersma of Lake Stay 4-H Club—Champion White and Speckled Face Commercial Ewe Lamb.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Lincoln County was well rep­resented by livestock exhibits at the 2017 Minnesota State Fair. A total of 32 livestock exhibits shown by 31 exhibitors from Lincoln County were judged, with nine purple ribbons and eight blue ribbons awarded. The Livestock Judging Team–Inter­mediate Level placed fourth. Members of this team included Taylor Lacek, Matt Weber and Sydney Boersma, all of the Lake Stay 4H Club, and Joseph Rybin­ski of the Ivanhoe Greenleaf 4H Club. Lacek placed ninth in the individual competition.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.