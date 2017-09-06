Livestock results at the 2017 Minnesota State Fair
Sydney Boersma of Lake Stay 4-H Club—Champion White and Speckled Face Commercial Ewe Lamb.
By Shelly Finzen
Lincoln County was well represented by livestock exhibits at the 2017 Minnesota State Fair. A total of 32 livestock exhibits shown by 31 exhibitors from Lincoln County were judged, with nine purple ribbons and eight blue ribbons awarded. The Livestock Judging Team–Intermediate Level placed fourth. Members of this team included Taylor Lacek, Matt Weber and Sydney Boersma, all of the Lake Stay 4H Club, and Joseph Rybinski of the Ivanhoe Greenleaf 4H Club. Lacek placed ninth in the individual competition.
