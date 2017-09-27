Local residents to star in Lake Benton Opera House production

\

Kathy Holck of Ruthton (left) and Lori Sanderson of Tyler are among the cast of “The Cemetery Club,” opening next week at the Lake Benton Opera House.

By Mark Wilmes

The Lake Benton Opera House will present its fall play, “The Cemetery Club,” beginning Friday, Oct. 6. The story involves three widows who meet once a month for tea before go­ing to visit their husbands’ graves. Ida (played by Lori Sanderson of Tyler) is sweet-tempered and ready to begin a new life; Lucille (Becky Lothert of Marshall) is a feisty em­bodiment of the girl who just wants to have fun; and Doris (Kathy Holck of Ruthton) is priggish and judgmental, particularly when Sam (Tom Schmitt of Porter) the butcher enters the scene…

