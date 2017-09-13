Refreshed Lake Benton motel welcomes visitors once again



Owners Tami and Chad Benck



The lake views are beautiful and the fish are biting at the newly remodeled Benck’s Lakeview Lodge in Lake Benton. New owners Tami and Chad Benck reopened the roadside motel with help from Southwest Initiative Foundation’s (SWIF) Microenterprise Loan Program.

Formerly the Highway 75 Motel, the lodge is located just across the road from Lake Benton. It had been closed for about a decade when Tami and Chad discovered it in their search for a resort or hotel to purchase.

