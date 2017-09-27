Revision to Principal’s contract saves school district money



The school board certified a preliminary 2017 tax levy on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton School Board met for their regu­lar meeting on Wednes­day, Sept. 20 in the school library. One of the main topics of discussion was to establish scheduled snow make-up days for the school year. At the last meeting, the board requested that Principal Dale Weegman get input from the teachers on the subject, whether they would rather lose sched­uled vacations days or add more days to the end of the school year. Ac­cording to Weegman, the majority of the staff who responded to his inquiry on the subject are in favor of making the days up as they are needed; the oth­ers who responded prefer that the days be added on to the end of the school year…

