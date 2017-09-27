The Elks place second at home in the Don Magnus Tournament

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Elkton-Lake Benton High School hosted five other teams in the Don Magnus Volleyball Tour­nament on Saturday, Sept. 23. The final rankings were as follows: first place was taken by Hills-Beaver Creek with 5-0, second place held by Elkton-Lake Benton at 4-1, third place awarded to Alcester-Hud­son with 3-2, fourth place given to Dell Rapids-St. Mary’s at 2-3, fifth place held by Irene Wakonda at 1-4, and Iroquois finished in sixth place.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.